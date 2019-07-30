Autopsy may answer questions about missing 2 year-old’s death

KALISPELL – An autopsy may help law enforcement understand how a 2-year old toddler died before his parents took their own lives following a police pursuit in the Flathead.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN News on Monday that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead in the case.

It’s believed the body discovered near Fisher River east of Libby is that of Aiden Salcido, who was reported missing Friday, a couple of days after his parents died in a murder-suicide outside Kalispell.

The two were later identified as Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido of Oregon.

A Kalispell Police officer tried to stop the couple for a broken light on July 24, but they gave a false ID and then took off.

When Jabiak and Salcido pulled off onto a side road after hitting stop sticks on US Highway 93, officers approached and found them dead of gunshots in their car.

Autopsies are also being done for Salcido and Janiak. All of the bodies have been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

Reporting by Maren Siu for MTN News