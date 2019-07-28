Body of two-year-old found in Lincoln Co., believed to be linked to Flathead murder-suicide

MEDFORD, Ore.: Law enforcement reports that the body of a deceased 2-year-old — possibly the child reported missing after his parents died in a murder-suicide — has been found in Northwest Montana.

The Medford (Oregon) Police Department report that while a positive identification has not yet been made, the body is believed to be that of Aiden Salcido.

The child’s body was found in the same area that Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido were seen by several witnesses days earlier, according to Medford Police.

Medford investigators say Janiak and Salcido were reported missing in Oregon in mid-June. The couple has a child together, 2-year old Aiden Salcido.

Police say they have a record of the family buying camping equipment at a Walmart in Medford in early June.

The next trace of the couple came on Wednesday night in the Flathead when the pair took off after a traffic stop by Kalispell Police.

Following a brief chase, police “spiked” their SUV’s tires and the pair pulled off the road. But when deputies approached, they found Janiak dead of a gunshot and Salcido dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

“The Medford Police Department would like to express condolences to our local families of those involved and we appreciate the cooperation that we received.”