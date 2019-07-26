‘It doesn’t happen every day:’ Bozeman woman breaks into hotel, accused of series of crimes

BOZEMAN – A Bozeman woman accused of spraying her husband and ex-boyfriend with bear spray earlier this month was back in court this morning, accused of breaking into a hotel.

Detectives say once inside, she caused quite a bit of damage.

According to court documents, Rexilane Peery is charged with burglary after detectives say she broke into the Comfort Inn two mornings ago and got into the conference room.

That’s where they say she caused extensive damage.

Detectives here in the City of Bozeman say that’s now where the series of crime stops.

“It doesn’t happen every day,” says Detective Robert Vanuka.

Det. Vanuka says the call from Comfort Inn came around 2 am Tuesday and it was an unusual one.

“Apparently, the suspect entered the building and then forced entry into the downstairs conference room and did quite an extensive amount of damage,” Vanuka says.

According to court documents, cameras caught a woman fitting Rexilane Peery’s description causing damage, then leaving.

Police caught up with her trying to use someone else’s car.

Detectives say Peery is accused of causing quite a bit of damage inside of the Comfort Inn, and they also say that surveillance cameras caught her in causing wreckage, including a broken exterior window, fire extinguishers, electronic exit signs, ceiling tiles, furniture, wall coverings, a second floor window, other framed pictures and more.

That totaled to more than $1,500 in damage.

In the court room, the prosecutor says the crime spree didn’t end there.

Charges are still possible about an incident at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

“She also was seen at the hospital,” said the prosecution. “She obtained a set of keys and pulled the fire alarm at the cancer center, which resulted in the cancer patients having to be evacuated.”

…Which, according to the prosecution, caused more problems.

“There is possible restitution with that theft of upwards to over $1 million to re-key the entire hospital.”

On July 8, Peery was accused of having meth and spraying her husband and her ex-boyfriend with bear spray at a Bozeman apartment.

Det. Vanuka says while this was ended with an arrest, it’s lucky no one was hurt.

“We’re dealing with monetary damages here,” Vanuka says. “We can always replace product.”

The hotel manager tells MTN News that his employees called police immediately, doing the right thing.

In a statement, hospital officials also say their staff put their patients first to make sure they stayed safe during the evacuation.

Full statement from Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital:

“Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s gift shop is run by a dedicated team of volunteers and helps generate important resources to support the excellent care we provide to the community. Any incident of theft is unfortunate and is particularly challenging when charitable, volunteer-supported shops are targeted. Bozeman Health employees did a wonderful job in following internal policy to ensure the safety of our patients and employees in this situation, and continue to follow those policies to ensure a safe environment for all. We appreciate the partnership of the Bozeman Police Department and their assistance, and refer any additional questions to them so as to not interfere in their investigation.”

Lauren Brendel, M.S.

System Director, Marketing and Communications

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News