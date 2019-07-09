Bozeman woman accused of meth possession, bear spraying ex-boyfriend

BOZEMAN – A Bozeman woman was arrested on Friday after allegedly possessing methamphetamine and spraying her ex-boyfriend with bear spray during an argument.

Rexilane Doris Peery, 28, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday, charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Her bail was set at $2,500.

According to court documents, police responded around 2 p.m. Friday to a report that Peery had bear sprayed someone at an apartment in the 2400 block of West College Street.

The reporting officer noted in court documents that Peery had been involved in two prior cases of bear spraying someone since June 28. Cases are pending for the two prior alleged incidents.

The officer said in court documents the Friday incident involved Peery, her husband, her ex-boyfriend, and another woman who lives at the apartment.

Court documents state that Peery was having an argument with her husband when she attempted to get his backpack out of the ex-boyfriend’s vehicle. Her husband reportedly told the officer he believed Peery intended to spray his backpack with bear spray.

Peery’s husband and ex-boyfriend allegedly tried to stop her from getting the backpack, which caused her to bear spray her ex-boyfriend instead.

The reporting officer said in court documents Peery told him she intentionally deployed the bear spray toward the two men when they began to approach her and was acting in self-defense. The officer noted Peery was outside when the incident occurred and never attempted to get help although there were several people in the area. The officer also said Peery had time to remove herself from the situation since she had to retrieve the bear spray from her purse.

The officer arrested Peery and transported her to the Gallatin County Detention Center. When detention staff searched her property, they allegedly found a pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Peery’s next court date is set for July 26.

Additional reporting by Cody Boyer, MTN News