Tornado touches down in central Montana

UPDATE: 7:23 P.M.: A tornado touched down in central Montana Thursday evening following a day of severe storm activity.

The National Weather Service reported the tornado touched down in Wheatland County.

Wheatland County was under a Tornado Warning that remained in effect until 6:15 p.m. A Tornado Warning for Fergus County was in effect until 6:45 p.m.

The storm prediction center had placed most of central and northeastern Montana under an enhanced risk for severe storms Thursday. It is an unusually high-risk level for the area.

Due to the severe weather, the public is advised to find safe shelter and remain up-to-date on weather conditions.

Viewer Lyman Gillen caught this photo of the tornado that touched down in Wheatland County Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that remained in effect until 6:45 p.m. for Wheatland County near Judith Gap and Hobson.

No damages have been reported. Check back for updates.