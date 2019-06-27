Tornado Warning issued for north-central MT counties

(UPDATE, 6:15 p.m.) The Tornado Warning for Fergus County is now in effect until 6:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for three central Montana counties.

The Tornado Warning is in effect for Blaine, Chouteau and Fergus counties until 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The STORMTracker Weather Team advises taking shelter immediately if you are in the path of the storm. It’s recommended people get to an interior room on the lowest level of a building and to stay away from windows.

Helena is not under a Tornado Warning.

The Lewistown, Danvers, Hobson, and Moore areas are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

The storm prediction center had placed most of central and northeastern Montana under an enhanced risk for severe storms Thursday. It is an unusually high-risk level for the area.

Due to the severe weather, the public is advised to find safe shelter and remain up-to-date on weather conditions.

Montana Department of Transportation resources: