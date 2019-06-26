Kalispell school board plans for $1.7M deficit for next school year

KALISPELL – Kalispell School Board members gathered Tuesday evening to put a plan into place for next school year to address a $1.7 million deficit.

Superintendent Mark Flatau says the district is forced to make immediate cuts after voters turned down a $1.2 million levy request in May.

However, he stressed everyone who wants a job will have a job.

Kalispell educators should be able to keep their jobs despite budget cuts

The levy would have addressed staffing, high school technology and extracurricular student activities like school field trips and new sport’s uniforms.

Board members brainstormed strengths and weaknesses of the failed levy. Some of those weaknesses were lack of levy purpose, civic engagement and difficulty in returning ballots.

The board will reconvene in August to put the final touches on plans for next school year

Reporting by Maren Siu for MTN News