Kalispell educators should be able to keep their jobs despite budget cuts

KALISPELL – Kalispell School Superintendent Mark Flatau says those who want to stay should have jobs despite having to trim almost $2 million from their budget.

The District asked voters to approve a $1.2 million levy to help address the shortfall, but it failed by more than a thousand votes last month.

Kalispell School District announces almost $1.7M in budget cuts

Flatau says the last six weeks have been the most challenging of his time at the district, trying to find ways to fill the gap adding that, unfortunately, cuts have to be made.

Some $300,000 will be cut from technology spending and $100,000 will be trimmed in curriculum and classroom materials.

But Flatau says there is a silver lining, “we’re confident that everyone who wants to continue employment with the district will have a position.”

Flatau told MTN News that the District’s next step will be to review and finalize the cuts later this year.