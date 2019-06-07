Third suspect arrested in Shepherd shooting

BILLINGS – A third suspect has been arrested following what prosecutors have described as a drug-related gunfight in Shepherd.

Kelly Ray Dolman, 34, was arrested Thursday evening at a laundry business on Broadwater Avenue by members of the Montana Violent Offender Task Force, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release issued Friday morning.

Dolman is being held at the Yellowstone County jail on parole violation and failure to update his violent offender registration allegations, Linder said. Charges related to the shooting have not yet been filed.

Authorities allege Dolman and two other men, Gregory Johnson and James Armstrong Higgins, went to a Shepherd residence on Beau’s Lane early Monday morning to confront a man about a previous drug deal.

A shootout ensued. The man inside the home was shot three times and a male teenager was hit once in the arm. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was wounded in the shoulder. He and Higgins were arrested Tuesday.

