Second man charged in connection with Shepherd shooting

BILLINGS- A second man arrested in connection with a Shepherd shooting made his first appearance in Yellowstone County Justice Court Wednesday.

James Armstrong Higgins, 40, is facing two charges of assault with a weapon for the Monday morning incident, which left two people injured in an apparent drug deal gone bad.

Higgins was arrested Tuesday and is being held on $100,000 bail, according to court documents.

According to charging documents, Higgins, co-defendant Gregory Johnson and another man went to the home on Bea’s Lane in the early hours Monday to confront a man about a previous drug deal.

A shootout ensued. The man inside was shot three times, and a male teenager was shot once in the arm. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

The wounded man identified Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday and cooperated with authorities. Higgins was arrested later Tuesday afternoon.

Yellowstone County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to search for the third man.