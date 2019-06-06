Montana paratroopers trained for months to make Normandy jump

NORMANDY, FRANCE – Wednesday’s jump in preparation for the 75th anniversary of D Day marked a return to their profession for the Miss Montana paratroopers — and a way to honor those who preserved our freedom.

Weeks before the big jump over Normandy, the team was brushing up on their skills of exiting an old aircraft.

Miss Montana on historic “D-Day” flight

Miss Montana prepares for historic ceremony in France

The preparations to train for the jump were squeezed a bit last month as the paratroopers were waiting for Miss Montana to be prepped for the flight.

But they took every opportunity to acquaint themselves with the interior of the C-47, how to follow the jump master’s signals and keep their vintage equipment from becoming tangled.

Those initial briefings led to the first practice jumps over Plains and the Lower Clark Fork Valley just three weeks ago — a chance to be familiar with “Miss Montana” and their honorary assignments.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News