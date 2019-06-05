Miss Montana prepares for historic ceremony in France

MISSOULA – It’s been a couple of days of hard work for the crew of “Miss Montana”, as they make final preparations to be a part of the ceremonies honoring one of the greatest military battles in history, and honoring the veterans who served there.

“Miss Montana” is poised to cross the English Channel Wednesday for a final parachute drop before the commemoration of the WWII D-Day invasion on June 6.

In between giving tours at the museum in Duxford, England, the crew and the paratroopers have been going through final training and preparation for the jump, which will recreate an important part of the invasion at Normandy, which turned the tide of the war between the Allies and the Axis powers.

At last word, it appeared “Miss Montana” was going to among the 14-planes selected to be part of the final formation that will drop paratroopers in view of President Trump and other dignitaries on the June 6.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News