The Yellowstone County Corner’s Office on Thursday released the names of the two men killed in a crash in Huntley.

Taylor Larson, 21, and Anthony Deleo, 19, both of Worden, were killed Wednesday evening when the vehicles they were driving collided on Highway 312.

The Montana Highway Patrol said it appeared the two pickups hit head-on and both men died at the scene.

RELATED: Two dead in crash that shuts down Highway 312 in Huntley