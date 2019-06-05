Two dead in crash that shuts down Highway 312 in Huntley

Update 7:28 p.m. The drivers of both vehicles died in what appears to be a head-on collision, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barry Mitchell.

Both were local males, Mitchell said, but no ages were given.

HUNTLEY- A fatal crash is blocking Highway 312 in both directions in Huntley Wednesday evening.

The accident is east of Jute Street and was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Ambulance, firefighters and police are at the scene

The crash involves at least two vehicles.

This is a developing story.