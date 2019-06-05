Helena, Montana
Home   |

Two dead in crash that shuts down Highway 312 in Huntley

Photo by Justin McKinsey

Update 7:28 p.m. The drivers of both vehicles died in what appears to be a head-on collision, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barry Mitchell.

Both were local males, Mitchell said, but no ages were given.

HUNTLEY- A fatal crash is blocking Highway 312 in both directions in Huntley Wednesday evening.

The accident is east of Jute Street and was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Ambulance, firefighters and police are at the scene

The crash involves at least two vehicles.

This is a developing story.

MTN News

MTN News

More News
Crowds celebrate old Bryant, Jim Darcy and Central schools on final day

Crowds celebrate old Bryant, Jim Darcy and Central schools on final day

6:34 pm
Missing 15-year-old girl found, Helena man arrested in Tennessee

Missing 15-year-old girl found, Helena man arrested in Tennessee

6:30 pm
PureView Health Center to become independent non-profit

PureView Health Center to become independent non-profit

5:57 pm
Crowds celebrate old Bryant, Jim Darcy and Central schools on final day

Crowds celebrate old Bryant, Jim Darcy and Central schools on final day

6:34 pm
Missing 15-year-old girl found, Helena man arrested in Tennessee

Missing 15-year-old girl found, Helena man arrested in Tennessee

6:30 pm
PureView Health Center to become independent non-profit

PureView Health Center to become independent non-profit

5:57 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content