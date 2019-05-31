Elderly woman killed in crash near Lolo ID’d

MISSOULA – Authorities have released the name of the elderly woman who died in a Thursday afternoon crash on US Highway 93 South between Missoula and Lolo.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott says that Edith Morrosis, 92, of Hamilton died in the two vehicle accident that happened north of Lolo.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Sean Finley told MTN News on Thursday that Morrosis was making a left hand turn off Cochise Drive onto US Highway 93 — heading toward Missoula — when her truck collided with an oncoming car just after 2:30 p.m.

Rescue teams had to extricate her from the smashed truck.

A 35-year-old woman was driving the other vehicle had four young children with her, ages two through six. All of them were taken to the hospital. MHP tells KPAX Friday that they were all released from the hospital.

MHP reports that everyone involved in the accident that closed part of the busy highway was wearing a seat belt.