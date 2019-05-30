One critically injured, 5 others hospitalized in Hwy 93 crash

MISSOULA – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 south critically injured one person and sent five others, including four children, to the hospital.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Sean Finley tells MTN a 92-year-old woman was making a lefthand turn off Cochise Drive onto Highway 93 heading toward Missoula when her truck collided with an oncoming car just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rescue teams had to extricate the victim from the smashed truck.

A 35-year-old woman was driving the other vehicle and had four young children with her –aged two through six. All were rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash closed two lanes of Highway 93 for a time as officers investigate, slowing traffic through the area. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 65 mph.

Reporting by Jill Valley for MTN News