Dangerous fire weather not calming down

Yesterday, storms sparked small wildfires in the Helena area.

Today, a RED FLAG WARNING is still in place for southwestern Montana. Thunderstorms will move through the area in the late afternoon/ early evening hours, and lightning strikes from these storms could spark new wildfires.

Storms will calm overnight, and conditions will remain calm for Thursday morning. But the pattern of calm mornings and strong afternoon thunderstorms will continue through the end of the workweek. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 90s through the end of the week.

Saturday, there is the possibility of thunderstorms for southern Montana around the Beartooth Mountain region, but the highest chances of t-storms will stay south of Helena. Sunday should be a dry day across the state before the afternoon storms strike again on Monday.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander