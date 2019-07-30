Lightning Sparks Several New Fires

Thunderstorms were active in Montana once again making for another very active day for firefighters. While rain fell on the North Hills Fire near Helena significantly reducing its activity, multiple new wildfires started because of lightning strikes. Most of these fires are small at the moment and fire crews have responded, but the number of new small fire starts has left firefighters scrambling all over the place. Thunderstorms will continue over the next several days. While these storms will produce rain which is beneficial, lightning strikes will extend outside of the rain areas leading to new wildfire starts. Fire danger remains high for the foreseeable future. Wednesday will have a few thunderstorms pop in the afternoon and evening, but the activity won’t be quiet as much as Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Foretunately the wind will not be strong. Thursday will have scattered thunderstorms pop again, thus wildfire danger will again be an issue. Friday will be very active with thunderstorms scattered across the state. Southwest wind will increase as well, and Red Flag Warnings likely will be issued. This weekend will have a little less thunderstorm activity but temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s along with periods of gusty west wind.

Be careful out there.

Curtis Grevenitz