Afternoon storms and wind prompt more Fire Weather Warnings

A FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in place for north-central and southwestern Montana from noon to 9 pm today.

Strong winds are the primary concern for north-central Montana, while southwest Montana will mainly see fire weather impacts due to isolated thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm activity will begin early this afternoon in Helena, and last through the evening hours. Lightning strikes from these thunderstorms could potentially spark new fires in the coming days.

Simlar to yesterday, things will calm down overnight through tomorrow morning, but diurnal heating will increase instability throughout the day Wednesday, leading to more isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

This pattern of heating and afternoon storms will continue throughout the week.