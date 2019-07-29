Helena, Montana
Fire Danger Remains High This Week

UPDATE: Around 6:50 am, the Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management reported that the fire had grown to 4,200 acres.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in place for southwest Montana until late tonight. Thunderstorms will move through this afternoon and evening, which have the potential to create new lightning-caused fires.

Air quality is in good shape statewide.  Even in Helena, where the North Hills Fire has been burning all weekend, air quality has teetered between “Good” and “Moderate.” Westerly flow has kept smoke from building up in the valley. Click here for the most up-to-date information regarding air quality.

North-central Montana will be spared from the active weather, but hot and dry weather will prevail through the middle of the week.

Thursday and Friday, instability in the atmosphere will mean that afternoon thunderstorms will be possible once again.

