Erratic Wind, Thunderstorms Not Good For Wildfires This Week

Fire season is really ramping up across Montana. A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the Hi-Line for Tuesday afternoon and evening as higher fire danger spreads across the state. The weather this week will be very variable, making it challenging for firefighters working the blazes. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop producing erratic wind and lightning strikes. Right now, the bad outweighs the good with thunderstorms as rain is not likely heavy enough to douse flames. Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms will develop once again, mainly in the southern half of the state. Highs will be toasty in the 80s and 90s. Sustained winds will be out of the southwest between 10-20mph but variable, gusty conditions will occur closer to thunderstorms. Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and mostly dry day, but a few isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Wind will not be as consistent and persistent on Wednesday. Thursday will be hot, breezy and dry with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Friday will have an increased chance of scattered thunderstorms cooling down temperatures after highs in the 80s and 90s. This weekend will be sunny and dry. A dry front likely will cross the state creating a period of gusty west to northwest wind once again. The fire danger will be high for the foreseeable future.

Curtis Grevenitz