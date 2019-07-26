Windy Warm Weekend Weather

Happy Friday!

We’ve got another warm afternoon ahead for us today, but the winds will be much calmer. A high-pressure ridge is building over Montana, which will keep conditions generally calm and clear. Because of this weak high-pressure system, air quality could worsen throughout the day. If smoke builds up, it won’t last long, as windy conditions will return for Saturday.

This afternoon, there is a very small chance of thunderstorms in southwest Montana. The Helena Valley should mainly be clear, but locations just south of the Capital City could see brief thunderstorm activity.

A disturbance moving through Saturday will cause unstable, windy conditions. As winds pick back up, the potential for wildfire development will increase yet again. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for tomorrow, which could be upgraded to a Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) if the conditions warrant it.

Sunday, another ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the western United States, bringing warm and sunny weather for the end of the weekend.