Last Weekend of July, Like You’d Expect

Hot, dry, windy, high fire danger. It’s the final weekend of July and the fire danger continues to get higher and higher. Several wildfires developed in Montana this week, some have grown in the wind and low humidity. The weekend starts out with higher fire danger as a mostly dry front crosses the state with increased wind and temperatures, along with decreased humidity. There will be a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly over and near the southern mountains. Sunday will be a little calmer behind the front. The wind won’t be as gusty and the temperatures will cool down a smidge to slightly below average. Sunday will be a gorgeous, comfortable day. Monday, some monsoon moisture will return to the state with a few thunderstorms developing. Highs will be warm in the 80s to around 90. The final few days of July and the first few days of August will be typically hot, dry and breezy. Isolated thunderstorms will offer small areas of cooling rain but also the opportunity for lightning sparked wildfires.

Be safe and have a good weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz