Fierce Wind and Fire Danger Ease Up Temporarily

Red Flag Warning conditions are easing up as the wind dies down and the humidity slowly increases. The wind was fierce over the last few days, and Montana is very fortunate the current wildfires did not get much, much worse. Three large fires continue to burn. The Moss Ranch Fire near Ronan is up over 500 acres. The Bannack Fire near Bannack State Park is over 150 acres at 20% contained. The Beeskove Fire up in the Rattlesnake north of Missoula is only 35 acres but is burning in steep terrain. Wildfires continue to grow out of the state as well, with larger smoke plumes extending from fires in Washington and Idaho. Friday, the wind will be much lighter for a change. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90 under sunny skies. Saturday, another cold front will move through the state with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. Fire danger could warrant another Red Flag Warning for Saturday. Sunday will be spectacular with sunny skies, highs in the 70s to around 80, and the wind will be light. Monday will likely be the best chance at seeing thunderstorms as monsoon moisture sneaks up from the south. Warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue for the final few days of July into the first few of August. These are the dog days of summer.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz