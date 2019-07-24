Helena, Montana
Windy, dry weather causing increased fire danger


A FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in effect for much of north-central Montana until later tonight. The persistent high pressure that we’ve had for most of this week has been kicked out by a disturbance, which will bring higher winds today.

Although temperatures will actually be slightly lower today, the high winds paired with low relative humidity values will make fire danger high.  Tomorrow, winds will calm down slightly, but things will still stay breezy for the hi-line and the Rocky Mountain Front.

The rest of this week, temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s, and sunshine will dominate.  Saturday, there is the chance for a one-off, pop-up thunderstorm or two, but the final weekend of July will be mostly sunny and warm.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander

 

