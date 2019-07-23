Fire danger heating up this week

This afternoon’s highs will be in the mid-90s, with many locations potentially hitting the highest temperature yet this year. Eastern Montana will see temperatures in the upper-90s, almost hitting triple digits.

Scattered thunderstorms will move through the region today, causing periods of light precipitation. Total accumulation will be overall very low, but localized areas could see up to a quarter inch.

Fire danger will increase significantly tomorrow due to increased winds and decreased relative humidity.

The rest of this week will remain warm and dry.