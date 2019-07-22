From Weekend Records To Weekday Wildfire Danger

Record cold hit Montana over the weekend with several cities and towns setting new record lows. That cooler airmass has moved away and now some of the warmest weather of summer is moving in. Along with heat will be a few thunderstorms. While these thunderstorms will produce rain, lightning strikes are a concern. It’s getting to be that time of year when fuels dry out even though much of July has been cool and wet. So with thunderstorms producing lightning, if a strike were to smolder for a few days waiting for weather conditions conducive for spreading fire, that would not be good. Those lower humidity and windy conditions will follow Tuesday’s thunderstorms. Wednesday will be another windy day with gusts topping 30mph. At the same time, humidity values will drop below 30%. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Please use caution in the elevated fire weather conditions. Thursday won’t be much better with warm, dry and windy conditions continuing. Friday, the wind will ease up some but the temperatures will stay in the 80s to around 90. This coming weekend will be warm and dry with highs in the 80s to around 90. Fire season is upon us.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz