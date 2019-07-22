Fire Danger Increasing This Week

After a clear and calm weekend, this Monday is starting off the same. This afternoon, warm temperatures will fuel instability, causing potential thunderstorms to develop. These storms will not bring much moisture and are unlikely to become severe. Tuesday will be similar to Monday, although thunderstorms will be more widespread.

Wednesday and Thursday will usher in hot, dry, windy weather, causing elevated fire danger across the state. A disturbance moving through will disrupt the persistent high pressure that has dominated our weather, and will potentially cause dry thunderstorms.

Later this week, a dry westerly flow will make for windy, warm weather.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander