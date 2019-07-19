Chilly Mornings But Weekend Weather Is Beautiful

Chilly for July! Temperatures will be below average this weekend, but the cool morning lows will be more noticeable than the warm afternoon highs. Even though the temperatures may be cooler than normal, fire danger concerns are increasing. As fire danger increases here in Montana with stronger wind and lower humidity, wildfires are slowly increasing and growing through the west. Montana had several small fires develop in the recent windy days, mostly human-caused by “controlled” burns getting out of control. Fortunately, large fires have been avoided thus far here in Montana. However, larger wildfires are increasing throughout the western United States. This trend is natural and will continue as we get further and further into summer. This weekend will be fantastic with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. There will be a few showers up along the Hi-Line through Saturday afternoon. The wind will die down through Saturday, and highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be a beautiful July day with clear skies and highs in the 80-85 range. Next week will really warm up with highs climbing through the 80s into the 90s. Isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday will become more widespread on Wednesday.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz