Fine Friday followed by a stormy Saturday and Sunday

Yesterday was another warm afternoon statewide- hitting 90 degrees in the Capital City. Today will be very similar with warm temps and thunderstorm activity mainly confined to southern Montana. This weekend will usher in more widespread rainfall, especially on Sunday.

Storms will move through north-central Montana tomorrow in the early afternoon hours. These storms will not bring very heavy precipitation and have a low chance of becoming severe. Localized brief periods of heavy rain are possible, but overall precipitation will be light to moderate.

Sunday’s storms will be stronger, with a higher chance of becoming severe in central to eastern Montana. Most of the state apart from northwestern Montana will see rainfall.

Next week, we’ll be back in a drier, warmer pattern.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander