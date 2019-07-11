Warm weather continues through the weekend

We’ve got another warm day ahead today. Yesterday, highs were in the mid- to upper 80s, and today will be similar. Southern Montana will see a higher chance of thunderstorms starting this evening. Helena and Lewistown could potentially see some isolated thunderstorm activity, but most of the active weather will remain in south-central Montana. Tomorrow, thunderstorms will be more widespread, but Great Falls will still remain dry. Saturday and Sunday, there are higher chances for afternoon storms, which will cover a larger area of the state.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander