Helena, Montana
Home   |

Hottest Day Yet in 2019, Even Hotter This Weekend

There it is, summer has arrived.  Some places in the state hit 90 degrees for the first time this year and for the first time since the middle of August to the beginning of September.  This pattern is locked in and temperatures will remain warmer than average through the weekend.  Thursday’s thunderstorms were confined to the southcentral areas, but thunderstorms will come north through the state on Saturday and Sunday.  Widespread thunderstorms are likely, and some will become severe with large hail and damaging wind.  Keep this in mind as you’re outside this weekend.  Also with the heat, make sure to stay hydrated.  Keep pets cool with access to water.  And never, ever leave kids or pets in the car.  Even with windows down this weekend, temperatures are just too hot to leave pets or kids in the car.  Leave them home where it’s safe and cool.  Next week, slightly cooler temperatures are likely but it will be dry and windy at times.  With each passing day, with each passing hour, fuels are drying our and the first large wildfire of the season approaches.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

Curtis Grevenitz

Curtis Grevenitz

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: What the hail?

Weather Wise: What the hail?

8:13 pm
Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty

Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty

10:13 pm
Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

9:42 pm
Helena
88°
Great Falls
82°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: What the hail?
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: What the hail?

Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty

Weather Wise: The power of the sun
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Scroll to top
Skip to content