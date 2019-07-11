Hottest Day Yet in 2019, Even Hotter This Weekend

There it is, summer has arrived. Some places in the state hit 90 degrees for the first time this year and for the first time since the middle of August to the beginning of September. This pattern is locked in and temperatures will remain warmer than average through the weekend. Thursday’s thunderstorms were confined to the southcentral areas, but thunderstorms will come north through the state on Saturday and Sunday. Widespread thunderstorms are likely, and some will become severe with large hail and damaging wind. Keep this in mind as you’re outside this weekend. Also with the heat, make sure to stay hydrated. Keep pets cool with access to water. And never, ever leave kids or pets in the car. Even with windows down this weekend, temperatures are just too hot to leave pets or kids in the car. Leave them home where it’s safe and cool. Next week, slightly cooler temperatures are likely but it will be dry and windy at times. With each passing day, with each passing hour, fuels are drying our and the first large wildfire of the season approaches.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist