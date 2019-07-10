Wednesday One of the Warmest Days in 2019 So Far

Montana finally saw a hot and dry summer day. Highs for most of the state warmed into the 80s with low humidity. Temperatures will remain at this level and even warm up a few degrees as we head through the next several days into the weekend. Although the weather has been wet and cool recently, it does not take very long for grasses and fine fuels to dry out. Don’t become complacent with regards to the fire danger that is slowly increasing. The good news is there does not appear to be extreme heat, low humidity and gusty winds. Thursday and Friday will be very similar with warm temperatures and only a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s with a breeze up to 20mph in the afternoon. This weekend the temperatures and threat of thunderstorms will increase. Highs will come close to 90 and afternoon thunderstorms are likely for much of the state. Sunday’s storms will be widespread throughout Montana. After the weekend, temperatures cool back down into the 80s. A trend of thunderstorms cooling down the temperatures will continue through the end of July. There will be some heat with a few days well up into the 90s, but every few days there will be thunderstorms that create moisture and drop the temperatures.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz