Drier weather today

A high-pressure system has moved in over the western United States, bringing warmer, drier weather along with it. We aren’t completely past the pop-up afternoon thunderstorms, but the rest of this week will be significantly less rainy than the last few days. Thunderstorms will move through in the afternoon and evening, which will be quick-moving with very low amounts of precipitation. Thursday will be similar to today- warm weather with afternoon thunderstorms, yet very little rainfall. Friday, the high-pressure ridge over the West will flatten, which will allow for more thunderstorm activity to develop for the weekend.

Beginning next week, we’ll be back to the pattern of low chances of afternoon storms.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander