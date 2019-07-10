Helena, Montana
Home   |

Drier weather today


A high-pressure system has moved in over the western United States, bringing warmer, drier weather along with it.  We aren’t completely past the pop-up afternoon thunderstorms, but the rest of this week will be significantly less rainy than the last few days. Thunderstorms will move through in the afternoon and evening, which will be quick-moving with very low amounts of precipitation.  Thursday will be similar to today- warm weather with afternoon thunderstorms, yet very little rainfall.  Friday, the high-pressure ridge over the West will flatten, which will allow for more thunderstorm activity to develop for the weekend.

Beginning next week, we’ll be back to the pattern of low chances of afternoon storms.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander

 

Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: What the hail?

Weather Wise: What the hail?

8:13 pm
Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty

Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty

10:13 pm
Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

9:42 pm
Helena
54°
Great Falls
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: What the hail?
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: What the hail?

Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty

Weather Wise: The power of the sun
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Scroll to top
Skip to content