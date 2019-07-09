Today off to a drizzly start, but drier days are coming

Rain moving through this morning will be out by this evening. Low pressure moving through Montana today is the cause for the drizzly, overcast weather, but high pressure will build right behind it. This high over the western United States will bring generally warmer and drier weather for the end of this week, but a few one-off isolated thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon/ early evening hours Thursday and Friday. This is because of slight instability and warmer temperatures, which feed storms. While these storms will not have heavy precipitation, they will potentially cause lightning and moderate, localized precipitation.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander