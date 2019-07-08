More Rain = Slower Start to Fire Season

Montana is in for another soaking. After a stormy Independence Day Weekend, wet weather continued for much of Monday. An area of low pressure that’s produced the storms over the weekend will move into the state tonight and Tuesday. Besides the southeast corner of the state, the severe threat has diminished. However, solid rain will fall through Monday night into Tuesday that could range from 0.25″-1.00″. The unusually wet weather into July has slowed the onset of fire season. This does not mean there won’t be a fire season. Several small wildfires have started already, but have been put out by firefighters. Now is the time to take care of grasses and brush that has thrived in this wet weather. Hot and drier weather is on the way, and so it fire season. Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with rain in the morning. The low pressure will slowly pull away with more sunshine and drier weather by the afternoon. Highs will remain below average. That changes on Wednesday, a transition day where warmer temperatures move in the direction of Montana. Highs will warm up into the 80s under partly cloudy skies and only a couple isolated storms. Temperatures in the 80s will continue for the rest of the week, and a few 90s will pop up over the weekend. Scattered storms are also likely Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz