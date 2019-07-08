Dry July weather is on the way

After severe weather hit most of Montana this weekend, things have slightly calmed down. Today, southeastern Montana has the highest chance of strong, potentially severe, thunderstorms. North-central Montana will see rain and thunderstorm activity picking up this afternoon, continuing overnight. While this week will start off rainy, gloomy, and stormy, the end of the week will bring more pleasant weather.

Low pressure will move east through Montana, moving out of the region by midweek. Thursday, a broad ridge of high pressure will set up over the western United States. We won’t be completely dry though, as there are still a few disturbances which will move through causing afternoon thunderstorms. Warmer weather will also help fuel these afternoon storms. However, thunderstorm activity will be noticeably lower than the last week, and the periods of sunshine will get longer.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander