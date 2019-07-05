Holiday weekend weather has a little of everything

Happy Friday!

This holiday weekend, the weather will be variable. Morning sunshine, afternoon rain, and potentially severe thunderstorms are all on tap for the next few days.

Today, while things are starting out quiet, storms will begin to form this afternoon and evening for north-central Montana. These will move through fairly quickly, and we’ll have clearer weather overnight.

Saturday will start out sunny but has the best chance for potentially severe weather in the afternoon. Late afternoon and early evening will be the time frame for these storms. They will move through swiftly, but potentially cause lightning, brief periods of heavy rain, and small hail.

Sunday afternoon will bring more widespread rain to Montana. This rainy, stormy cycle will continue into the second week of July, but by late next week, the atmosphere should begin to shift to drier weather.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander