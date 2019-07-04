This July Not As Dry As Past Years

Happy birthday America! A few thunderstorms drifted across the purple mountain majesties and amber waves of grain on Independence Day, but much of the state had gorgeous weather. Because of the recent thunderstorms and wet weather, much of Montana is in a terrific position with regards to the drought. An extremely small part of Montana is unusually dry, and even a smaller fraction of the state has moderate drought. Nowhere in the state is there severe or extreme drought. However, the finer fuels continue to dry out and fire season could really get going at any moment. So please be careful with fireworks and campfires this weekend. Friday will be slightly cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will dip back into the 60s and 70s. This holiday weekend will have sunshine in the morning hours, but strong to severe thunderstorms will fire through Saturday and Sunday afternoons into the evening hours. Please be careful if you’re up in the mountains or out on the lake where thunderstorms could really make for a bad time. Highs will warm into the 70s and low 80s. Next week will remain active with scattered thunderstorms and highs near or slightly below average. More wet and coolish weather means the state continues a crawl toward fire season.

Have a great holiday and be safe.

Curtis Grevenitz