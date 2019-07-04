Rain remains for the holiday weekend

After a slightly stormy and wet Wednesday, things will slightly improve today. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s for north-central Montana. We won’t stay completely dry, but the rain will be significantly lighter than yesterday. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will begin this afternoon. Cut Bank, Browning, East Glacier, and other towns very close to the Montana- Alberta border will see slightly higher precipitation than the rest of north-central Montana. Additionally, locations south of I-90 will get a bit more rainfall as well. But for Helena and Great Falls, things will be relatively calm, with the exception of very light precipitation.

For the rest of this holiday weekend, we won’t stay completely dry. Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms will still be possible through next week.

Happy Independence Day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander