Helena, Montana
Home   |

Still stormy for the first week of July


The first week of July is bringing more rain to Montana.  Today, isolated thunderstorms will begin to develop in the afternoon.  These storms will gain strength as they move eastward over the plains.  Eastern Montana will see more strong storms this evening, but central Montana could see an isolated thunderstorm or two this afternoon.

The rest of this week will bring cooler, wetter weather. A low-pressure system will move in midweek, bringing a big cool-down and more rain for Independence Day.  After the holiday, temperatures will gradually increase, getting closer to the average for this time of year.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

9:42 pm
Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

9:26 am
Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

8:06 pm
Helena
77°
Great Falls
77°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: The power of the sun
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Scroll to top
Skip to content