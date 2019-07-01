Still stormy for the first week of July

The first week of July is bringing more rain to Montana. Today, isolated thunderstorms will begin to develop in the afternoon. These storms will gain strength as they move eastward over the plains. Eastern Montana will see more strong storms this evening, but central Montana could see an isolated thunderstorm or two this afternoon.

The rest of this week will bring cooler, wetter weather. A low-pressure system will move in midweek, bringing a big cool-down and more rain for Independence Day. After the holiday, temperatures will gradually increase, getting closer to the average for this time of year.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander