A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for eastern Pondera, southwest Liberty, southeast Toole and northwest Chouteau Counties until 215pm. Radar has indicated hail to be as large as a quarter and wind as high as 60mph. The storm is moving east at 15mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for northcentral Montana into this evening. More thunderstorms are developing, some could produce large hail and damaging wind. There is a very remote probability of a tornado. Move to an underground shelter, basement or safe room. If none is available, a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest level of a sturdy building is the safest alternative. Remember: no area of a mobile home is safe during a tornado.

