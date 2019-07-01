Helena, Montana
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for eastern Pondera, southwest Liberty, southeast Toole and northwest Chouteau Counties until 215pm.  Radar has indicated hail to be as large as a quarter and wind as high as 60mph.  The storm is moving east at 15mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for northcentral Montana into this evening.  More thunderstorms are developing, some could produce large hail and damaging wind.  There is a very remote probability of a tornado.  Move to an underground shelter, basement or safe room. If none is available, a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest level of a sturdy building is the safest alternative. Remember: no area of a mobile home is safe during a tornado.

Curtis Grevenitz

Helena
77°
Great Falls
81°
Current Radar
