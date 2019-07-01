June’s Storms and Cool Temps Continue into July

Happy July! Normally this is the time of year when temperatures really heat up and conditions dry out considerably. Not this year, not yet at least, as wet and stormy weather with cooler than average temperatures will continue into the Independence Day Holiday. Every day through the weekend has a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures don’t look to exceed seasonal average until the middle of next week. Tuesday will be a cooler day with clouds and thunderstorms increasing through the day. The severe threat for Tuesday will be confined to central and southeast Montana. Large hail and damaging wind could be produced by storms there. Wednesday will be an unusually cool and wet day for most of the state. Under mostly cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms will continue through most of the state. Highs will likely be in the 50s and 60s, well below normal. Fireworks shows on Wednesday evening will likely have to compete with scattered wet weather. Thursday, July 4th will start out dry with some sunshine. As the day progresses, scattered thunderstorms will pop. Severe storms are possible across far eastern Montana. Highs will be cool again, only in the 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and wet with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be held down again in the 60s and 70s. This weekend will be a little better with more sunshine on Saturday and only isolated afternoon storms. Sunday will warm up close to average but thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz