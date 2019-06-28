TORNADO WATCH Until Midnight

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the rest of Friday for the following counties: Blaine, Garfield, Judith Basin, Petroleum, Wheatland, Chouteau, Golden Valley, Meagher, Phillips, Fergus, Hill, Musselshell and Valley. Conditions have developed to support supercell thunderstorm development capable of spawning isolated tornadoes in this area. Large hail and damaging wind are also possible with storms in this watch area. IF you are in the path of a tornado, get indoors immediately into a basement or an interior room. An interior closet or a bathtub are safer locations if you do not have a basement. Do not stay on the second floor of a building, and get away from windows and doors. If you live in a mobile home park, get to a sturdy structure with a foundation.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist