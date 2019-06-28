Helena, Montana
Thunderstorms not over just yet

Thursday brought rain, lightning, wind, hail, and even a brief tornado to Montana.  Today, while there is still a chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, the severity will be much lower.  Northeastern Montana will see the strongest thunderstorms, but Great Falls and Helena will also see some activity as well.

The worst weather is behind us, but the weekend will have some scattered showers and thunderstorms as well. The low-pressure trough to our west will keep the unstable southwest flow over us for the next few days.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander

