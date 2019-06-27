Tornado Touches Down in Montana

Severe thunderstorms produced a tornado in the northwest corner of Wheatland County at approximately 5:38pm on Thursday. The twister reported by storm chasers touched down west of Judith Gap but Wheatland County Sheriff’s Department closed Highway 191 for a while to allow the tornado to cross. At one point Thursday evening, three separate supercell thunderstorms had Tornado Warnings. Montana averages about 10 tornados per year, and at least one of them occurred on Thursday. Severe weather reports of large hail, trees down, flash flooding and wind in excess of 70mph were reported across the state. Severe storms will push out of northeast Montana tonight. Friday will not be as explosive but there still likely will be severe thunderstorms mainly in central and eastern Montana. Large hail, damaging wind and an isolated tornado are once again possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the state once again. The severe threat will shift into North Dakota on Saturday, but a few showers and thunderstorms are likely to pop in the afternoon. Overall the weather will be calmer with highs in the 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny but scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop in the afternoon. Monday is the beginning of July but not the end of the stormy weather. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to hit the state through most of next week into Independence Day on July 4th. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s for highs through the holiday weekend.

Please stay safe out there.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist