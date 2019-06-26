Helena, Montana
Severe weather picking up today and tomorrow


A large part of north-central Montana is under a “Slight” threat for severe thunderstorms today.  Not everywhere will have severe storms, but where storms do occur there will be strong winds and heavy rainfall. Severe weather is most likely in the afternoon and early evening hours and will calm again overnight. Thursday afternoon, more widespread severe weather will be possible once again.  The highest potential for thunderstorms will be on the hi-line and north-central Montana.

Friday, while thunderstorms will still be possible in the afternoon, the strength and severity will be much lower.  The storm chances will lower day by day this weekend, but we won’t be completely clear any day for the next week.

Katie Alexander

