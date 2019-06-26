Helena, Montana
Severe Thunderstorms and Flash Flooding Concerns

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for most of central Montana through this evening.  A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for wildfire burn scar areas near Lincoln and Zortman.

Thunderstorms are beginning to develop, with some already producing 0.5″ diameter hail, frequent lightning and torrential rain.  These thunderstorms are moving northeast at 30-40mph.  More thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon and evening, some maturing into supercell thunderstorms.  Large hail in excess of 1″ is possible with some storms, and wind gusts could be higher than 60mph which would cause damage to homes, structures and trees.  Power outages are possible.  With the anticipated energy and intensity of these storms, even an isolated tornado is possible.  Severe weather will continue and even worsen for Thursday. Flash flooding and debris flows are possible near wildfire burn scars as heavy rain moves over these areas.  Please stay away from drainages near the Park Creek, Alice Creek, and July wildfire burn scars.

Tune into NBC at 5, 6 and 10 for the latest forecast.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

