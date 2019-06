A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for this storm until 5:45pm. Hail up to the size of a quarter and wind gusts of 60mph are possible. Hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees are expected with this storm. The motion of the storm is to the northeast at 30mph. Get inside immediately if you are in the path of this cell. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues for the entire area through this evening.

Curtis Grevenitz