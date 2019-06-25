Severe summer storms on the horizon

Today has started out with clear skies, but don’t let that fool you. Southwest Montana could see severe storms this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow, the chance for severe storms increases for north-central Montana to the “slight” risk category. A large low-pressure system will move inland from the Pacific tomorrow, bringing instability and moisture to Montana. Wednesday and Thursday will have the highest chances for severe weather, but thunderstorms will be possible for the next week.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Katie Alexander